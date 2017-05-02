Kentucky woman charged with unhooking husband’s oxygen supply

A Bell County woman endangered her husband by unplugging his oxygen supply, according to the sheriff’s office.
Susan Slusher, 62, was charged Monday with one count of second-degree wanton endangerment, a misdemeanor, charging that Slusher created substantial risk of injury to her husband, Sheriff Mitchell Williams said.
The incident happened early Monday morning. The dispatch center received a call at 2:52 a.m. about a problem between Slusher and her husband, Monroe Slusher.
Deputy James Taulbee called the house, and Monroe Slusher reported that his wife had been unplugging his oxygen machine, causing him difficulty breathing, according to the sheriff’s office.
When the deputy spoke with Susan Slusher, she said she wanted a divorce and didn’t care if her husband died, police said.
Taulbee tried to get her to give him information for a citation directing her to come to court, but she wouldn’t provide sufficient contact information and told the deputy to come and get her.
When Taulbee got to the house, Slusher said she wanted to go to jail and that she didn’t care about what she’d been doing to her husband’s oxygen supply.
Taulbee took her to jail. She was released 12 hours later on a $5,000 surety bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
