Danville gets $980,000 to improve water service to industrial area

The city of Danville has received a $980,000 federal grant to increase water supply and pressure in an industrialized area.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration will pay half of a $1.96 million project to increase water supply and flow in the Corporate Drive Industrial area off Lebanon Road, city engineer Earl Coffey said. The city will provide matching funds to pay for the project.
“This shores up our ability to supply water into that area,” Coffey said.
The city and industries in the area have estimated that the investment will create 127 new jobs, retain 188 jobs and attract more than $30 million in private investment.
The existing water distribution system isn’t adequate to provide the required “fire flow,” or the amount of water needed for municipal fire protection to industries such as Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems and TransNav Technologies. The grant will provide the means to build a looped system to meet industrial fire-protection requirements.
The project also will provide improved pressure during peak demand periods. And it will help help with the planned extension of a larger water main west along Perryville Road to connect to a new elevated storage tank. That will help the city retain and attract industry.
The project is in the design process, and it will be three to six months before it will be advertised for bids, Coffey said. “Maybe by the end of the next summer, we can be wrapped up,” he said.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments