May 03, 2017 9:25 AM

Did she get revenge by rolling an SUV into a Whitley County lake?

By Morgan Eads

Whitley County sheriff’s deputies are trying to learn why a stolen SUV ended up floating in a lake with no one inside.

The silver 2013 Buick Enclave was spotted about 11 a.m. Tuesday in Laurel Lake, about 30 feet from the Hightop boat ramp, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle’s front end was submerged, but the back floated above the surface.

“It’s kind of strange. Nothing was taken off it; it was just dumped,” Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell said. “They just put it in neutral and let it go.”

The SUV was undamaged, aside from being soaked, Harrell said. The owner’s wallet was still inside.

“It’s looks kind of like a revenge-type thing,” Harrell said. “There was a young lady seen walking up from the ramp. You kind of draw a conclusion.”

Investigators are working to identify the woman, Harrell said.

This SUV, found floating in Laurel Lake, was pulled ashore Monday .
