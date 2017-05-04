Doctor suspended after charges that his illegal prescribing caused three deaths

State regulators have suspended the license of a Clinton County doctor accused of illegally prescribing painkillers to several patients, including three who died of overdoses.
The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure on May 2 approved an emergency suspension of Michael L. Cummings’ license as a result of the federal indictment.
The board said there was probable cause to believe Cummings’ practice constituted a danger to patients and the public.
A grand jury indicted Cummings last month.
The indictment charges that he prescribed painkillers and other drugs to six patients without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the course of professional practice.
Three died of drug overdoses in 2014, the indictment said.
Cummings has pleaded not guilty.
