State

May 04, 2017 5:41 PM

Doctor suspended after charges that his illegal prescribing caused three deaths

By Bill Estep

bestep@herald-leader.com

State regulators have suspended the license of a Clinton County doctor accused of illegally prescribing painkillers to several patients, including three who died of overdoses.

The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure on May 2 approved an emergency suspension of Michael L. Cummings’ license as a result of the federal indictment.

The board said there was probable cause to believe Cummings’ practice constituted a danger to patients and the public.

A grand jury indicted Cummings last month.

The indictment charges that he prescribed painkillers and other drugs to six patients without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the course of professional practice.

Three died of drug overdoses in 2014, the indictment said.

Cummings has pleaded not guilty.

Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

USA Drone Port Preliminary design

USA Drone Port Preliminary design 2:40

USA Drone Port Preliminary design
This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm 0:55

This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm
Sheriff: Man thought to have fallen into Kentucky River liked to night fish 2:39

Sheriff: Man thought to have fallen into Kentucky River liked to night fish

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos