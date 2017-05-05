State

May 05, 2017 3:28 PM

Homicide investigation launched after body found in Clay County woods

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

Kentucky State Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a wooded area in Clay County.

The body was found by state troopers at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area off Sol Hollow Road in the Oneida community, according to state police.

State police found the body during a search for a missing person, Robert L. “Bobby” Burns, 62, of Sol Hollow, coroner Danny Finley said. Finley confirmed Friday afternoon that the body had been positively identified as Burns, who went missing on April 27.

Burns’ body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, Finley said.

Kentucky State Police are leading the homicide investigation.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

USA Drone Port Preliminary design

USA Drone Port Preliminary design 2:40

USA Drone Port Preliminary design
This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm 0:55

This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm
Sheriff: Man thought to have fallen into Kentucky River liked to night fish 2:39

Sheriff: Man thought to have fallen into Kentucky River liked to night fish

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos