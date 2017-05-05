Homicide investigation launched after body found in Clay County woods

Kentucky State Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a wooded area in Clay County.
The body was found by state troopers at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area off Sol Hollow Road in the Oneida community, according to state police.
State police found the body during a search for a missing person, Robert L. “Bobby” Burns, 62, of Sol Hollow, coroner Danny Finley said. Finley confirmed Friday afternoon that the body had been positively identified as Burns, who went missing on April 27.
Burns’ body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, Finley said.
Kentucky State Police are leading the homicide investigation.
