State

May 06, 2017 9:43 AM

Frankfort man who died in crash with semi has been identified

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

A man died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles in Frankfort Friday night.

Jason V. Powell, 41, of Frankfort, was driving a Ford F-250 super cab pickup northbound on U.S. 127 when he was involved in a collision with a passenger car and a tractor-trailer at the intersection with Holmes Street, according to Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:29 p.m.

Harrod said some other people were taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center after the crash, but he did not know the extent of their injuries.

The tractor-trailer crossed the highway and went over an embankment. U.S. 127 was closed for several hours after the collision.

The Frankfort Police Department is investigating.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

USA Drone Port Preliminary design

USA Drone Port Preliminary design 2:40

USA Drone Port Preliminary design
This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm 0:55

This reclaimed strip mine might become a solar energy farm
Sheriff: Man thought to have fallen into Kentucky River liked to night fish 2:39

Sheriff: Man thought to have fallen into Kentucky River liked to night fish

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos