Frankfort man who died in crash with semi has been identified

A man died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles in Frankfort Friday night.
Jason V. Powell, 41, of Frankfort, was driving a Ford F-250 super cab pickup northbound on U.S. 127 when he was involved in a collision with a passenger car and a tractor-trailer at the intersection with Holmes Street, according to Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod.
Powell was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:29 p.m.
Harrod said some other people were taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center after the crash, but he did not know the extent of their injuries.
The tractor-trailer crossed the highway and went over an embankment. U.S. 127 was closed for several hours after the collision.
The Frankfort Police Department is investigating.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments