Roses, red carpet and rain: Scenes from a soggy Kentucky Derby

To roses, add rain. The 143rd Kentucky Derby promises to be a rainy one, but racing fans aren’t letting the weather dampen their spirits at Churchill Downs.
Follow Derby day through social media posts by Herald-Leader reporters and photographers at the Downs. Check back for updates throughout the day.
Harry Connick Jr hitting the #KyDerby red carpet before singing the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/IHReBl328J— Morgan Eads (@MorganEads1) May 6, 2017
Jeff Bridges on the red carpet #derby 143 @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/ukaqAlrUSD— Pablo Alcala (@alcalafoto) May 6, 2017
Carson Kressley on the red carpet #derby 143 @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/lR98JfmgKD— Pablo Alcala (@alcalafoto) May 6, 2017
Eddie Montgomery and his wife are putting their money on Patch this #KyDerby. They say if he wins it'll be movie-worthy pic.twitter.com/bng1MYyjeJ— Morgan Eads (@MorganEads1) May 6, 2017
Jeff Bridges tells me his #KyDerby money is on Always Dreaming pic.twitter.com/jhV8BAf0Bv— Morgan Eads (@MorganEads1) May 6, 2017
Beau Bridges on the #KyDerby red carpet. He's putting his money on Gunnevera pic.twitter.com/KlYkabwcEv— Morgan Eads (@MorganEads1) May 6, 2017
Training Day's Justin Cornwell on the #KyDerby red carpet pic.twitter.com/dySbctjwlt— Morgan Eads (@MorganEads1) May 6, 2017
Joey Fatone is here for his 17th #KyDerby. (Check out these shoes) pic.twitter.com/oAQEez4AaB— Morgan Eads (@MorganEads1) May 6, 2017
Retired MLB player David Ortiz is the first to come through on the #KyDerby red carpet. pic.twitter.com/tLQ54XjnMj— Morgan Eads (@MorganEads1) May 6, 2017
Bode Miller on the red carpet #derby 143 @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/SdGU9vssDr— Pablo Alcala (@alcalafoto) May 6, 2017
Presenting, the garland of roses #KYDerby143 pic.twitter.com/1A8R3kUX9O— Caitlyn Stroh (@caitlyn_stroh) May 6, 2017
Your program for the #kyderby. No. 143 for @ChurchillDowns. No. 1 for me pic.twitter.com/Lm87jxVUgv— Jared Peck (@ItSaysHere) May 6, 2017
Skip Koepnick, of Wyoming Mich., watches horses circle the paddock before the second race on Derby day. pic.twitter.com/c3g7Hygj9p— Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) May 6, 2017
Hats from the very wet #Kentuckyderby143 infield cc @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/eud6i8M5wU— Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 6, 2017
A more lively crowd is out in the infield at Churchill Downs hours before the #KentuckyDerby. pic.twitter.com/zzzJaaCmcA— Trey Crumbie (@CrumbieHLeader) May 6, 2017
Here's a hat for you. Ashley Cebak from Chicago made this 5-7 lb hat herself, over the course of a month. #kentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/CFqdNxMAyu— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) May 6, 2017
Tent city out here in the infield. People trying to figure out any way to keep dry. #kentuckyderby pic.twitter.com/Ssl9NonhiW— Daniel R. Desrochers (@drdesrochers) May 6, 2017
