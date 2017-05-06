Two die in McCreary County head-on crash

Two people died in a head-on crash in McCreary County late Friday.
Glenn E. Hamilton, 36, of Whitley City, was driving north on U.S. 27 near Whitley City in a Ford Focus when he crossed the center line and hit a Ford Taurus driven by Norma W. Ross, 63, of Whitley City, state police said.
The Taurus was then hit by a Dodge Intrepid.
Hamilton and Ross were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Bronical S. Howard, 58, of Whitley City, was a passenger in the Taurus. He was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, state police said.
The driver of the Dodge Intrepid, Brandon T. Lannum, 26, of Canmer, was not injured.
State police were called to the scene at about 11:30 p.m.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
