Magoffin County crash kills high school student

A Magoffin County High School student was killed Sunday night in single-car crash, according to media reports.
Madison Nicole Allen, 18, was driving on Ky. 3337 in the Gifford community when her car crashed into a ditch, according to WKYT. She was set to graduate from Magoffin County High School this month.
Allen was planning on attending University of Pikeville after graduation, according to WKYT.
A crisis team was on hand at the high school on Monday to help students struggling with the loss, according to WKYT.
Comments