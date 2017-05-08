State

May 08, 2017 3:00 PM

Magoffin County crash kills high school student

Herald-Leader Staff Report

A Magoffin County High School student was killed Sunday night in single-car crash, according to media reports.

Madison Nicole Allen, 18, was driving on Ky. 3337 in the Gifford community when her car crashed into a ditch, according to WKYT. She was set to graduate from Magoffin County High School this month.

Allen was planning on attending University of Pikeville after graduation, according to WKYT.

A crisis team was on hand at the high school on Monday to help students struggling with the loss, according to WKYT.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Justin Hartley says cast of This Is Us bonded immediately over love for the script

Justin Hartley says cast of This Is Us bonded immediately over love for the script 1:43

Justin Hartley says cast of This Is Us bonded immediately over love for the script
Timelapse: The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports 0:49

Timelapse: The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports
Jeff Bridges is normally a Tito's guy, but he's going to try the mint julep 2:13

Jeff Bridges is normally a Tito's guy, but he's going to try the mint julep

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos