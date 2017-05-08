Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer announce birth of second child

Bristol Palin and Kentucky Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer announced the birth of their second child, a little girl, on Monday.
The couple posted a photo on Instagram with the message “welcome to the world Atlee Bay.” Other web sites also reported the birth.
The two have a daughter named Sailor Grace who is a year old.
Palin, oldest daughter of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, and Meyer announced their engagement on social media in March 2015. They called off the wedding for a time but eventually married.
Meyer grew up in Adair County. In 2011, President Barack Obama presented Meyer with the Medal of Honor for his actions during an intense firefight in Afghanistan in 2009, when he was a 21-year-old Marine.
