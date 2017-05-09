Former Harlan County sheriff to plead guilty in corruption case

Former Harlan County Sheriff Marvin J. Lipfird plans to plead guilty in a federal case in which he is charged with misappropriating about $25,000 while in office.
Lipfird’s attorney, David S. Hoskins of Corbin, filed a motion Tuesday seeking a hearing date for Lipfird to be rearraigned, meaning to change his plea to guilty.
The motion did not say what charge the plea will cover. Lipfird was indicted on two felony charges.
Lipfird allegedly used money from an account meant for drug investigations for other purposes; used a county credit card for personal purchases; and filed requests to be reimbursed for expenses the county had already paid.
Lipfird, who is about 58, served in law enforcement in Harlan County for two decades, working with the Loyall and Evarts departments before taking office as sheriff in 2007 for two terms.
No date has been set for his hearing.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
