Explosive device leads to Paducah man’s arrest

A Paducah man was arrested during a traffic stop after police found an explosive device in his truck, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.
Anthony L. Gonzales, 38, was driving a 1994 Nissan pickup truck when police pulled him over for registration violations about 3 a.m. on Hinkleville Road. Deputies searched the vehicle and found an explosive device as well as numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Paducah Police Department's bomb squad was called to the scene. It collected the homemade explosive device and it was deemed safe.
Gonzales was charged with possession of a destructive device or booby trap; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a legend drug; no insurance; no registration plates, and no registration receipt. He was jailed.
