State

May 10, 2017 9:52 AM

Explosive device leads to Paducah man’s arrest

The Paducah Sun

A Paducah man was arrested during a traffic stop after police found an explosive device in his truck, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

Anthony L. Gonzales, 38, was driving a 1994 Nissan pickup truck when police pulled him over for registration violations about 3 a.m. on Hinkleville Road. Deputies searched the vehicle and found an explosive device as well as numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Paducah Police Department's bomb squad was called to the scene. It collected the homemade explosive device and it was deemed safe.

Gonzales was charged with possession of a destructive device or booby trap; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a legend drug; no insurance; no registration plates, and no registration receipt. He was jailed.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Justin Hartley says cast of This Is Us bonded immediately over love for the script

Justin Hartley says cast of This Is Us bonded immediately over love for the script 1:43

Justin Hartley says cast of This Is Us bonded immediately over love for the script
Timelapse: The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports 0:49

Timelapse: The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports
Jeff Bridges is normally a Tito's guy, but he's going to try the mint julep 2:13

Jeff Bridges is normally a Tito's guy, but he's going to try the mint julep

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos