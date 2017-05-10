4 fitness centers in trouble with Kentucky attorney general

Attorney General Andy Beshear is taking action against fitness centers in four Kentucky cities for not registering with the state to protect members.
Fitness centers with prepaid memberships are required to file annual registration with the attorney general’s office and to post bond. The registration requirement helps ensure that fitness centers don’t collect long-term membership fees and then close.
“Our regulatory oversight of fitness centers is important because they are located in almost every community across the state and often operate off of long-term membership fees,” Beshear said in an announcement Wednesday. “While the majority of fitness centers follow the law, there are those my office must seek civil penalties against for violating regulations.”
Beshear’s office filed a complaint against Active Fitness 24/7 in Frankfort and accused it of failing to register and post bond for one year, according to the attorney general’s office. The fitness center was ordered by a court to pay a $2,000 penalty and $2,281 in litigation costs.
In Versailles, SNAP Fitness was cited for for failure to register and post bond for three years, according to the attorney general’s office. Civil fines are being sought. Life Unlimited Investments, doing business as SNAP Fitness, in Hodgenville also failed to register and post bond for three years. It has been ordered to pay $3,000.
No Limit Fitness in Louisville is accused of failing to register for two years, according to the attorney general’s office. Penalties are being sought.
Anyone wanting to find out whether their fitness center is registered can call 502-696-5300 or complete a complaint form at the Office of the Attorney General website.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments