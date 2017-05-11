Mayor charged with harboring a vicious animal after dog attack

The mayor of a Spencer County city is facing a charge of harboring a vicious animal after his dog reportedly bit a woman last month, according to media reports.
On April 2, Jannie Lewis was walking past Taylorsville Mayor Don Pay’s home on Garrard Street when the Australian shepherd mix bit her, according to The Spencer Magnet. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Pay left an apology note on the woman’s doorstep after the dog bit her, according to LEX 18.
The dog was quarantined by animal control for ten days and Pay told The Spencer Magnet that he’s contracted a company to fence in his yard.
Pay is scheduled to be arraigned in Spencer County District Court on May 26, according to court records.
Some media reported Lewis was the second person bit by the dog.
