Head-on crash kills 3, shuts down lanes of Bluegrass Parkway

A head-on crash on the Bluegrass Parkway in Nelson County killed three people Thursday, according to media reports.
A tractor-trailer and a passenger car collided just east of Bardstown about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to WDRB out of Louisville. A dispatcher told the news station that two adults and a child were killed in the crash.
The tractor-trailer reportedly crossed the median into the westbound lanes of the Bluegrass Parkway and struck the other vehicle, according to WDRB.
The westbound lanes of the parkway will be closed between Ky. 55 and U.S. 150 until 4 or 5 p.m., according to LEX 18.
Comments