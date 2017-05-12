Surviving granddaughter, 5, in serious condition after Blue Grass Parkway crash

A five-year-old injured was in serious condition Friday at Norton Children’s Hospital after the Blue Grass Parkway crash that killed her grandparents and younger sister, police say.
Richie Warren, 55, of Springfield, Tenn., was driving a 2014 Peterbilt tractor-trailer east on the parkway about 11:45 a.m. Thursday when he crossed the median and hit head-on the 2007 Mercury Milan driven by Delmer O’Dell, 72, according to Kentucky State Police. Odell died in the crash along with his wife Delores, 71, and their 3-year-old granddaughter, Kieren O’Dell. The three were from Harrodsburg.
Phoebe, 5, was taken to Flaget Memorial Hospital and flown to Norton Children’s in Louisville.
Police say they do not know why Warren’s truck left the eastbound lanes, but the accident investigation continues.
Warren refused treatment at the scene of the crash.
Comments