Two Pulaski deputy sheriffs injured by man threatening to harm himself

Two Pulaski County deputy sheriffs were injured Friday while dealing with a man who was threatening to harm himself.
Captain Troy McLin and Deputy Dan Pevley were in a house where a Lincoln County man, Wesley Levi Gifford, 24, was brandishing a sharp instrument and threatening to harm himself, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck.
The deputies tried to take Gifford into custody, and he fought them. Pevley was treated for minor injuries to the face where Gifford struck him. McLin underwent surgery to repair damage to his ear where Gifford bit him.
Gifford was initially taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he was treated for a self-inflicted wound. He was later airlifted to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
