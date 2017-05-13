Two dead in Western Kentucky plane crash

Two people died after a plane crashed in Christian County Friday.
Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham said they were the only two people aboard the single-engine plane, which took off in Iowa and was bound for Alabama.
Graham said the remains of the victims were taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Louisville for an autopsy. He declined to release the identities of the crash victims.
The crash site is in a wooded area about five miles northwest of Hopkinsville, Graham said.
Kathleen Bergen, spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration, told the Associated Press that the Beechcraft Bonanza crashed at about 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Communicators at the airfield at Fort Campbell had voice contact with the plane’s occupants but shortly afterward lost radar contact, Graham said.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Graham said the NTSB has an investigator at the scene talking with the landowner and witnesses who heard or saw the crash. A recovery team is being assembled to remove the wreckage, he said.
Deputies & 1st responders are out w/ a downed aircraft on Shurdan Creek Rd. pic.twitter.com/ZJZyP9nCm6— Christian Co. S.O. (@_ccso_) May 12, 2017
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments