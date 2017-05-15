Crash kills driver minutes after police receive reports of reckless driving

About 30 minutes after callers told police that a vehicle was being driven through yards in rural Jackson County early Monday, a crash killed a person on Ky. 577.
A constable saw a vehicle that matched the given description, but the constable lost sight of the vehicle before rolling up on the crash, Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy said.
The 2004 Chevrolet SUV is thought to have been traveling east on Ky. 577 near George McQueen Road when it crossed the oncoming lane, struck an embankment and overturned several times, according to state police. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash.
The driver’s name has not been released.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments