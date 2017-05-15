Body found in Laurel Lake identified as man from Lily

A body found early Monday morning in Laurel Lake has been identified as a 24-year-old man from Lily, according to Kentucky State Police.
Police were called to the area of the lake near East City Dam Road at about 7:05 a.m. Monday for a report of a human body in the water, according to state police. The body was identified as James R. Wagers. Wagers was not reported missing before his body was found, WKYT reported.
Wagers was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
