Four charged in shooting death of Bardstown teen

Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a teen in Bardstown early Monday morning.
Cameron Wess Williamson, a 17-year-old Bardstown City Schools student, was found dead at a FiveStar gas station on West Stephen Foster Avenue, according to The Kentucky Standard.
Shamontay Jermare Adams, 21, is charged with murder and first-degree robbery, according to The Kentucky Standard. Damion Paul Murphy, 18, and Alexis Gribbins, 19, are both charged with complicity to murder and first-degree robbery. Torique Shawne Griffin, 19, is charged with complicity to murder and complicity to robbery.
Adams is accused of conspiring with the others to rob Williamson during a drug transaction, according to The Kentucky Standard.
Williamson’s death resulted in arrests and charges not long after he was found. That has not been the trend in Bardstown.
Bardstown, which has a population of about 13,000, has had an extraordinary string of notorious, violent crimes for a city its size. Five that occurred between 2013 and 2016, are unsolved. The Kentucky State Police has decided to bring back two retired troopers to apply fresh eyes to the investigations into the shooting death of Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis; teacher Kathy Netherland and her 16-year-old daughter, Samantha; the disappearance of Crystal Rogers; and subsequent slaying of her father, Tommy Ballard.
Comments