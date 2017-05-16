Ethics complaint filed against judge who objects to adoptions by gay parents

A judge in Southern Kentucky who refuses to hear adoption cases involving gay parents has violated judicial ethics rules, advocacy groups have charged.
The groups announced Tuesday that they had filed a complaint against Judge Mitchell Nance with the state Judicial Conduct Commission, which polices ethics among judges.
The complaint asks the commission to remove Nance from office.
Nance, a family court judge in Barren and Metcalfe counties, has received national attention since he filed an order late last month saying he would no longer preside over cases in which gay parents sought to adopt a child.
The judge said he holds a “conscientious objection to the concept of adoption of a child by a practicing homosexual.”
Those listed on the complaint are the American Civil Liberties Union; the Lambda Legal Foundation; the Fairness Campaign; and Sam Marcosson of the law school at the University of Louisville.
The groups allege Nance violated a rule requiring judges to uphold public confidence in the judiciary and to perform their duties impartially and diligently.
Nance is ducking his job based on nothing more than a “demonstrably false and demeaning stereotype” about the fitness of gay people to be parents, the complaint said.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
