Georgetown man pleads guilty to 25 counts of child pornography possession

A Georgetown man has pleaded guilty to 25 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the office of Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Robert Donald Jackson, 60, also pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of child pornography, according to Beshear’s office.
He was arrested in December of 2015 after an investigation and search of his Georgetown home, according to Beshear’s office. During the search, investigators seized a laptop that was downloading child pornography at the time. The laptop also contained hundreds of other files of child pornography.
“Shielding Kentucky’s children from online predators and sexual abuse is one of my top priorities,” Beshear said in a news release Tuesday. “I appreciate the investigators in my office for their hard work and for the Scott Commonwealth’s Attorney for prosecuting this case to secure justice.”
Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced in Scott County Circuit Court on July 13.
