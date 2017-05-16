Five injured in Harlan County bus crash

Five people, including three children, were injured in a collision involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle in Harlan County on Tuesday afternoon.
State police said the bus was stopped to unload a child on Ky. 38 in the River Ridge community at 2:51 p.m. when it was rear-ended by a 2011 Honda CRV. The bus had its emergency lights and signs on when the crash occurred, according to police.
The children’s injuries were minor, state police said. Two were taken to Harlan ARH Hospital, and one was released to family members who declined treatment.
The bus driver, Coleen Pennington, 43, of Closplint, and the driver of the CRV, Richard Robinson, 74, of Chesapeake, Va., were also taken to Harlan ARH. State police said Pennington had back injuries and Robinson had minor injuries.
State police are investigating. Drugs and alcohol are not thought to have been involved.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments