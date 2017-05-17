School bus monitor pleads to sex acts charge

A former Henry County Public Schools employee entered an Alford plea in Henry County Circuit Court Thursday to resolve the sex abuse charges against her.
Tara Nutter, who was employed by HCPS as a bus monitor beginning in August of 2015, was accused of engaging in sex acts with an 18-year-old male student. However, the charges did not stem from that relationship, which was allegedly consensual, but from the fact that Nutter and the student engaged in those sex acts while on the school bus where other students under the age of 16 could have witnessed them.
Nutter, of Pleasureville, was arrested in April 2016 for the offenses that allegedly took place in March. Nutter faced two charges of first-degree sexual abuse and a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance for allegedly giving the 18-year-old student a Lyrica, a schedule V narcotic, according to the arrest warrant.
Nutter pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment using an Alford plea, meaning she maintained her innocence in the matter, but acknowledged that there was sufficient evidence that if presented during a jury trial, she could be convicted.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office agreed to the plea, in part, because Nutter had no previous criminal record. Also, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Josh Clubb said he had “no reason to believe…the other students witnessed the act.”
Nutter was sentenced to a five-year diversion program. She must complete a sex offender treatment program, have no access to a firearm or handgun, pay a monthly supervision fee, obey all rules of probation, commit no new offenses or violation of law, remain alcohol and drug free and pay court costs and fees.
