Woman injured in collision with deputy sheriff

A Fleming County woman was injured Tuesday evening in a collision with a deputy sheriff, according to Kentucky State Police.
Dana Gulley, 48, of Flemingsburg was driving south on Morehead Road when she tried to turn left and turned into the path of a Dodge Charger driven by Deputy Justin Conley, state police said in a news release.
Conley was on his way to answer a complaint and had his emergency lights on when the wreck happened, according to state police.
Gulley was flown to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and was in fair condition Wednesday, state police said.
Two passengers in her car were treated for minor injuries.
Conley was not injured.
