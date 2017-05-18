Defense asks for access to evidence in slayings of couple whose bodies were dumped

Defense attorneys for the man accused in the 2016 deaths of a Northern Kentucky couple requested access to surveillance footage, cellphone records and autopsy results in the case during a court appearance on Wednesday, according to LEX 18.
Craig Alan Pennington, 52, was arrested last July and faces multiple charges, including robbery, kidnapping, two counts of murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse, according to court records. He’s being held in the Marion County jail and his case is being heard in Washington County.
Crystal Warner, 35, and her boyfriend, Robert Jones, 38, were last seen in Springfield on July 3. The couple’s car was found July 8 off Interstate 75 in Scott County.
Jones’ body was found in Clark County last August and Warner’s body was found last November in Bath County.
Pennington rented a Springfield cabin from Jones. The couple went to the cabin to discuss the property with Pennington before they disappeared, Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Gregory told the Herald-Leader in July.
Comments