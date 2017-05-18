Greenup County couple arrested after child abuse investigation

A Greenup County couple was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into complaints of possible abuse and neglect of three children living in their house on Lucerine Lane.
Sandra Torres, 53, and Franklin Torres, 52, both of Greenup, are charged with unlawful imprisonment and failure to report child neglect or abuse, according to Kentucky State Police.
They are accused of not reporting allegations of sexual abuse to “proper authorities,” according to state police.
They also are accused of putting bars on the windows and a padlock on the door of a bedroom in an effort to keep one of the children locked in the room, according to state police.
State police are continuing to investigate the incidents, which allegedly had been occurring since last year.
