May 18, 2017 12:46 PM

Senate panel approves U.S. District Judge Amul Thapar for seat on appeals bench

By Bill Estep

A federal judge who hears cases in Lexington has won the approval of a Senate committee to move up to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to send the nomination of U.S. District Judge Amul Thapar to the full Senate, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office.

Thapar, 47, has been a judge in the federal Eastern District of Kentucky since 2007. He hears cases at the federal courthouses in Lexington, London, Pikeville and Covington.

Before going on the bench, Thapar was the federal prosecutor in the district, which covers all of Kentucky from Frankfort east.

Presideent Donald Trump nominated Thapar to move from the district bench to the appeals court that hears cases from Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio and Michgan.

“Judge Thapar has a distinguished record of public service,” McConnell said after the committee vote. “He is a well-qualified jurist, and a man of integrity, who will bring a top legal mind to serve on the Sixth Circuit.”

Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1

