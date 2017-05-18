Interstate 75 to be closed two nights next week in Rockcastle County

Interstate 75 will be closed for one night in each direction next week in Rockcastle County, requiring detours onto U.S. 25, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Thursday.
The southbound side of the busy interstate will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, May 22 to allow crews to demolish a bridge on KY 3275.
Drivers traveling south that night will detour at Exit 76 in Berea and reconnect with I-75 farther south.
The road reopens at 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 23.
The northbound lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 until 6 a.m. the next day, according to a news release.
Drivers going north will detour from I-75 at Exit 62 in Mount Vernon.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
