Arrest of former judge-executive’s brother nets large amount of crystal meth in Knox

Police seized a large amount of crystal methamphetamine from a Knox County man who said he’d been buying two pounds at a time from a supplier he met while they were both in custody on prior federal convictions.
Henry Matt Smith, 45, of Flat Lick was charged Thursday in a federal complaint with conspiracy to distribute meth.
Detective Brian Metzger, a task-force officer with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, said the case started in March after an officer with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car and found meth in it.
A person in the car told police he had bought the drug from Smith, Metzger said in a sworn statement.
Police then got a warrant to search Smith’s house and found about 1.5 pounds of meth and some heroin, Metzger said.
“It’s a very large amount” of meth, said Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith, who took part in interviewing Henry Matt Smith.
For years, meth abusers made their own small batches of meth by combining pills containing pseudoephedrine — available in over the counter remedies for colds and allergies — with chemicals in crude homemade labs to set off a reaction that creates the drug.
In recent years, however, meth traffickers have begun smuggling in much larger quantities of purer crystal meth produced in large labs in Mexico.
Henry Matt Smith told police he had bought two pounds of the drug at a time from a supplier in Corbin.
Smith said he’d bought a total of eight pounds since late last November, Metzger said in his statement.
Smith told police he met the supplier when they were together in a federal halfway house.
Smith pleaded guilty in 2008 to taking part in a scheme with his brother to defraud Knox County.
Smith’s brother was Raymond Smith, who was judge-executive from 2002 through 2006.
Raymond Smith later admitted that while in office, he had prepared false bids for county projects to hide the fact that companies owned by him or his relatives did the work and received the payments.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay $110,000 in restitution.
After getting out of prison, Raymond Smith shot and killed a father and son in Bell County during a dispute in August 2013 and wounded the man’s daughter.
He then went to his father’s grave in Knox County and killed himself.
Henry Matt Smith was sentenced in October 2008 to 10 months in prison for aiding his brother in the fraud scheme involving county contracts.
Less than two weeks later, before reporting to prison, he was arrested again after he allegedly threatened to use a machine gun to kill his girlfriend’s ex-husband, according to court records.
He was charged with being a felon in possession of a gun and having a machine gun not properly registered to him.
Smith pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison. He was released from prison in March 2014.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655
