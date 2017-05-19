Michael Hamilton, a Johnson County 911 dispatcher, has been indicted on three charges related to child pornography.
Johnson County dispatcher faces child pornography charges

By Morgan Eads

A Johnson County 911 dispatcher was arrested Thursday on charges related to child pornography, according to media reports.

Michael A. Hamilton, 31, of Sitka was indicted Wednesday on charges of using an electronic communication system to procure a minor for sex offenses and two counts of child pornography possession, according to court records.

In December 2015, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a 15-year-old girl who had been sent pornographic images on her cellphone, according to EKB TV. Investigators examined Hamilton’s cellphone and social media accounts, and gathered enough evidence to charge him, according to the station.

When the investigation began, Hamilton was suspended from his job as a dispatcher, according to WYMT.

