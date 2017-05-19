Shaker Village to undergo most significant restoration since the 1960s

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:37 Student chose Alice Lloyd College to 'graduate with as little debt as possible' Pause 0:48 Small campus, connection with teachers attracted student to Alice Lloyd College 2:44 Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 1:07 White nationalist rally in Pikeville 2:46 Lexington's 50 most expensive homes 0:38 Video shows 2 suspects in robbery of man returning to his apartment 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU 1:34 Joseph Smith named to 2nd district 1:01 McConnell speaks about miners' health benefits on U.S. Senate floor 0:57 Mike Rice talks about scary potential of UK signee Nick Richards Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Mercer county are to undergo their most significant preservation work since the 1960's with two buildings, the 1824 Centre Family Dwelling and 1820 Meeting House. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey-herald-leader.com

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Mercer county are to undergo their most significant preservation work since the 1960's with two buildings, the 1824 Centre Family Dwelling and 1820 Meeting House. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey-herald-leader.com