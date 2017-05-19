Logan County man arraigned on 141 sex charges

A Logan County man accused of molesting two juveniles on multiple occasions appeared in court on Thursday to be arraigned.
William T. Adcock, 54, of Russellville, pled not guilty in Logan Circuit Court to all counts in an indictment charging him with 110 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 24 counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age), two counts of use of a minor younger than 18 in a sexual performance, two counts of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, two counts of attempted first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age) and one count each of second-degree sodomy, tampering with physical evidence, fourth-degree assault and failure to notify address change to the department of transportation.
Adcock was arrested April 23 by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and remains held in Logan County Detention Center.
Online records for the jail list no bond for Adcock.
Logan Circuit Judge Tyler Gill appointed a public defender for Adcock and set a pretrial conference for June 1.
According to an arrest citation, a woman contacted Logan County Dispatch to report that Adcock had photos of a juvenile with her genitalia exposed on his phone.
As deputies traveled to the Russellville residence to respond, the woman reported that Adcock “grabbed her by the wrist, bent her wrist backwards and got the phone containing the two photos ... and deleted the pictures,” according to Adcock’s arrest citation.
Adcock later admitted to taking the pictures earlier last month at the residence and deleting them.
Deputies advised Adcock of his rights and interviewed him, learning that he had molested two juvenile girls over an extended period of time, records show.
Adcock estimated that he fondled one of the juvenile girls’ breasts and genitalia between 25-30 times each, while the girl told deputies her genitalia had been fondled an estimated 50-100 times.
“The (juvenile) advises this has been going on since a year and a half ago and stated (Adcock) advised her not to tell anyone or she would get in trouble,” Deputy Kyler Harvey wrote in Adcock’s arrest citation.
Deputies learned from Adcock that he fondled a second juvenile’s genitalia an estimated 12 or more times and her breasts 10 to 12 different times, records show.
Deputies learned that the incidents occurred when the childrens’ mother was not present, according to court records.
“(Adcock) advised he had problems and needs help,” his citation states.
