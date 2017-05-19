Kenneth B. Grubb is being sought as a suspect in the killing of a 61-year-old man in Clay County.
May 19, 2017 2:38 PM

Warrant issued for suspect in Clay County killing

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

Kentucky State Police are looking for a suspect in the killing of a man found dead earlier this month in the Oneida community in Clay County.

The body of Robert “Bobby” L. Burns, 61, was found May 4 in a wooded area off Sol Hollow Road, according to state police. Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant on a charge of murder for Kenneth B. Grubb, 41, also of Manchester.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call state police at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

