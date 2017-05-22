He offered martial arts lessons to children. Now he’s convicted of sexually abusing them

An Elsmere man was found guilty last week of luring children to his home with the promise of martial arts lessons and then sexually abusing them, according to the Kenton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Robbie Whaley, 45, was convicted on sodomy and sexual abuse charges by a Kenton County jury after seven hours of deliberation.
Whaley faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
The investigation began in January 2015 with a report of child sexual assault at Whaley’s house on Garvey Avenue, prosecutors said.
A second juvenile victim came forward after the investigation was launched, police said. Both victims told police they went to Whaley’s house for martial arts lessons.
Whaley was indicted in October 2015 and was released on bond while awaiting trial.
After his release, prosecutors said two more juvenile victims came forward with new allegations of sexual assault against Whaley. At least one of the four victims was younger than 12.
After hearing testimony about his criminal history, prosecutors said, the jury recommended a sentence of 25 years to life Whaley is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.
Comments