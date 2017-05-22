State

1 dead, 2 injured in head-on Jackson County truck crash

By Morgan Eads

A head-on collision Sunday night in Jackson County killed one man and injured two others, Kentucky State Police said.

The crash occurred about 11 p.m. on U.S. 421, according to state police. A northbound 1997 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and collided with a 1970 Chevrolet pickup truck.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jack D. Jones, 55, of McKee, died, according to state police. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The two people in the Ford Ranger were taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Berea with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to state police.

State police are working to determine the cause of the crash.

