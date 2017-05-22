Somerset man charged with manslaughter in deadly McCreary County crash

A Somerset man has been charged with causing a crash that killed a man in McCreary County, Kentucky State Police said in a news release issued Monday.
The crash happened Saturday in Stearns, killing Jimmy D. Daugherty, 55, of McCreary County.
Police charged the driver who hit Daugherty, 37-year-old Michael S. Crabtree, with second-degree manslaughter.
Police said Crabtree was driving north on U.S. 27 Saturday about 3:30 p.m. when his 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt crossed into the other lane and hit Daugherty, who was riding a 2004 Honda motorcycle.
The motorcycle then hit another vehicle driven by Robert B. Jones, 36, of London, who was not hurt.
Daughtery died at the scene.
Crabtree was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment and arrested after he was released.
Police suspect drug use by Crabtree was a factor in the crash, according to the news release.
