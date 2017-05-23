Programs that help poor Kentuckians face big cuts under Trump’s budget plan

Federal spending on safety-net programs, such as food stamps and health care for poor Kentuckians, would see significant cuts under President Donald Trump’s proposed budget.
It would also phase out the Appalachian Regional Commission, which has directed hundreds of millions of dollars to Eastern Kentucky for roads, water and sewer projects, worker training and other programs.
Trump released the budget plan Tuesday.
It proposes to reform spending on food stamps, formally called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and spend $193 billion less on the program from 2018 through 2027.
That would amount to a reduction of 28.8 percent from what the program is projected to spend without the changes, according to a story in the Washington Post.
The White House said the plan would tighten eligibility and encourage participants to get off the program.
The program helps feed hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians. Enrollment in December 2015 was 647,056, for instance, according to the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Trump’s budget also would reduce projected spending on Medicaid, which provides health care for poor and disabled people, by 11.8 percent, the Post reported.
The proposal would reduce Medicaid spending to a total of $4.7 trillion over 10 years instead of a projected total of $5.3 trillion.
The number of low-income Kentuckians without health insurance has gone down sharply the last few years because of an expansion of Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare, though many Republicans say the expensive expansion is unsustainable.
More than 1 million Kentuckians are covered by Medicaid.
The budget also would cut spending on a disability program called Supplemental Security Income, or SSI. It includes a proposal to introduce a sliding scale for payments to multi-recipient families.
Eastern Kentucky has one of the highest rates of people on SSI in the nation.
The budget would cut spending on Social Security disability programs by $72 billion altogether.
Trump’s budget director, Mick Mulvaney, told the Post the budget proposal is focused on protecting taxpayer money and cutting spending on programs that are ineffective or encourage people not to work.
“We need people to go to work,” Mulvaney said. “If you are on food stamps and you are able-bodied, we need you to go to work. If you are on disability insurance and you are not supposed to be, you are not truly disabled, we need you to go back to work. We need everybody pulling in the same direction.”
Democrats and anti-poverty advocates have blasted the proposal, saying Trump seeks to reduce help to the most vulnerable Americans while seeking tax cuts for the wealthy.
“President Trump’s budget slashes nutrition, health care, and other important assistance that helps hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians meet basic living standards — food on the table, a roof over their heads, and access to health care — while giving new tax breaks to the wealthy and powerful,” the left-leaning Kentucky Center for Economic Policy said in a statement.
The reductions in Medicaid spending would almost certainly increase the number of Kentuckians without insurance and shift more costs to the state, the center said.
The budget includes $26.7 million for the Appalachian Regional Commission, down from its current budget of $152 million.
The money would cover costs for administrative expenses, such as severance and pension obligations related to an “orderly and complete shutdown” in the next fiscal year, according to the agency.
The commission, which covers all or parts of 13 states, supported 63 projects in Kentucky totaling $31.9 million between October 2015 and January 2017 alone.
Republican U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, whose district includes many of Kentucky’s ARC counties, vowed to fight to preserve the ARC when Trump first proposed killing it in March.
The agency has survived previous shutdown attempts.
