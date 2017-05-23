Dog who appeared to mourn fallen police officer Jason Ellis has died

Four years after his partner was killed in the line of duty, police dog Figo has died as well.
Figo was the partner of Officer Jason Ellis, 33, who died after being shot multiple times at an exit off Bluegrass Parkway while driving home on May 25, 2013.
Ellis was a K-9 officer with the Bardstown police. Figo, a drug-sniffing German shepherd, was not with him when he was shot.
Figo was made famous after he was photographed placing a paw alongside the casket at Ellis’ funeral.
After Ellis’ death, Figo retired to live with Ellis’ family, including his wife, Amy, and sons Hunter and Parker.
The dog’s death was announced by the Facebook page Friends of Figo, where it was reported that he had been battling illness for several months. The page said the family hopes to bury Figo alongside Ellis.
“He died peacefully in his sleep, at home,” the Facebook post stated. “Every officer should be so lucky.”
Ellis’ slaying remains unsolved. Two former Kentucky State Police troopers recently were brought out of retirement to investigate that case and several others.
