Three hurt in wreck involving Amish buggy; horse euthanized

Three people, including two children, were injured Wednesday morning when a truck struck an Amish buggy on U.S. 31W near Sonora in Hardin County.
All of the passengers in the buggy were ejected.
According to a Kentucky State Police news release, a 2000 GMC Sierra driven by Jerry Whitehead, 38, of Leitchfield, was traveling north on 31W near the 12000 block of South Dixie Highway when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle struck the back of the buggy.
The horse leading the buggy suffered serious injuries and had to be euthanized at the scene.
Troopers responded to the crash in LaRue County at 11:15 a.m.
Joe Gingerich, 33, of Upton and his 6-year-old daughter were taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Gingerich’s his 9-year-old son was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. He has a broken foot and suffered head injuries.
Gingerich’s buggy was northbound when it was knocked off the highway.
Whitehead, the pickup driver, wasn’t injured.
The investigation is headed by trooper John Adams. No charges had been filed as of Wednesday night.
State police were assisted by Hardin County EMS, Sonora Fire Department and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.
