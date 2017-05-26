Woman pleads guilty in robbery connected to Richmond officer’s death

A woman pleaded guilty Friday to two criminal charges in connection with the 2015 robbery that Richmond police officer Daniel Ellis was investigating when he was fatally shot.
The investigation of a gas station robbery brought Ellis, 33, to an apartment on Ballard Drive in Richmond on Nov. 4, 2015. While inside the apartment, Ellis was shot in the head. He died two days later.
Rita Creech, 46, pleaded guilty Friday to criminal facilitation to commit attempted robbery and wanton endangerment, Commonwealth’s Attorney David Smith said. She was initially indicted on a charge of complicity to attempted robbery.
After reviewing the evidence, Smith said her conduct was closer to facilitation rather than complicity. Her overall participation in the case warranted an addition charge of wanton endangerment, Smith said.
Creech faces a recommended sentence of 12 months for the facilitation to commit attempted robbery charge and three years for the wanton endangerment charge, Smith said. She has already served 341 days in jail and that time will be counted as part of her sentence, which will officially be handed down on June 23.
As part of the plea agreement, Creech will testify against Raleigh Sizemore, who was charged with murder in Ellis’ death. Sizemore is also charged with unlawful imprisonment, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
Creech’s case is a little unusual, because in addition to being a defendant in a case related to Sizemore, she is also a victim, Smith said. Sizemore’s charge of unlawful imprisonment stems from an accusation that he held Creech at gunpoint before Ellis was shot.
Carl Banks, 37, is also accused in the attempted robbery, but an agreement has not been reached in his case, Smith said. Banks had been previously released on bail, but has since been taken back into custody after allegedly violating the terms of his release.
Comments