Former U.S. Senator Jim Bunning has died

Former U.S. Sen. Jim Bunning, R-Kentucky, has died. He was 85.

A number of public officials, including Bunning’s son David, a U.S. district judge, posted statements about his passing on social media.

Bunning was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1986 and then to the U.S. Senate in 1998, where he served until 2011. The former Major League Baseball pitcher, also is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell released a statement of his condolences saying Bunning “rarely shied away from a new adventure.”

“This Hall of Famer will long be remembered for many things, including a perfect game, a larger-than-life personality, a passion for Kentucky, and a loving family,” he said.

Senate President Robert Stivers, whose wife Regina worked with Bunning for three years, praised him as “an exemplary Kentuckian.”

“Senator Bunning had a tremendous baseball career in the MLB and was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He also had an impressive political career, being elected as state senator, running as a gubernatorial candidate, and serving as U.S. Senator,” Stivers said. “Any single one of those accomplishments would be enough to mark a noteworthy career, but Senator Bunning had them all.”

Funeral arrangements are pending at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes in Northern Kentucky.

Heaven got its No 1 starter today. Our lives & the nation are better off because of your love & dedication to family. pic.twitter.com/qkCjHIM32E — David Bunning (@horstmuhlmann) May 27, 2017