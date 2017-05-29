Wait, what? A bear at Wal-Mart in Pulaski. Armadillos in Whitley County?

An armadillo has been spotted in Whitley County.
A bear showed up at the Wal-Mart in Pulaski County early Monday morning.
It’s been a wild weekend for wildlife in Eastern Kentucky.
Whitely County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Prewitt took a photo earlier this week of what appears to be a dead armadillo, an animal typically found in the southeast.
The animal was found on Long Bottom’s Road in Canadatown.
In a Sunday Facebook post, Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell said the discovery of the mammal was a first for him.
“In my 46 years of law enforcement and entire life in Kentucky, I have never seen an armadillo in Kentucky,” Harrell wrote. Harrell said if left alone, armadillos aren’t dangerous.
Armadillos have no natural predators. Some have been spotted as far north as central Indiana and Nebraska. Several dead armadillos were spotted in central Indiana in 2014.
WKYT in Lexington reported a black bear was spotted in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart in Pulaski County shortly after midnight Monday. Police were called to the scene and the bear was eventually rerouted back to the woods behind the Wal-Mart. But dozens of Wal-Mart shoppers took photos and videos of the bear as it walked around the parking lot before it retreated to the woods.
There are two populations of black bears in Kentucky: the Big South Fork population and the Eastern Kentucky population. The Big South Fork population is located in Wayne, McCreary, Pulaski, Whitley and Letcher counties. The larger Eastern Kentucky population is located in Pike, Floyd, Letcher and Perry counties.
Kentucky’s black bear population was 350 in 2015.
