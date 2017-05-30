Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County reopens after injury crash

A crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County temporarily closed a section of the southbound lanes.
The injury crash was reported at 4:58 a.m. just north of the U.S. 25 exit, according to Kentucky State Police. The southbound lanes of the road were closed after the crash and were reopened after 7:30 a.m.
WKYT reported that a tractor-trailer driver said he swerved to avoid another vehicle that was traveling without lights. The two vehicles collided.
