Churchill Downs moves TwinSpires headquarters from California to Kentucky

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:43 Churchill Downs moves high-tech jobs to Louisville without state incentives Pause 13:39 Gov. Matt Bevin criticizes media, responds to ethics complaint on house 0:20 Transylvania Park house fire 1:06 Beshear says questions remain about Bevin's house purchase 0:38 Stolen credit cards used at Walgreens 0:54 Gov. Bevin on Herald-Leader building vandalism 1:36 Meet Evan Winkler, Kentucky's contestant in the National Geographic Bee 3:44 Federal Trade Commission: Protect Your Computer from Malware 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU 1:26 Renovation of the old Fayette County courthouse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says no state incentives were given to Churchill Downs to move its TwinSpires headquarters to Louisville from California. Pablo Alcala palcala@herald-leader.com

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says no state incentives were given to Churchill Downs to move its TwinSpires headquarters to Louisville from California. Pablo Alcala palcala@herald-leader.com