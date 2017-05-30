Churchill Downs moves TwinSpires headquarters from California to Kentucky

Kentucky is getting several dozen high-tech jobs that had belonged to California’s Silicon Valley.
Churchill Downs Inc. announced Tuesday the transition of more than 70 high-tech jobs from Mountain View, Calif., to Louisville as it relocates its TwinSpires headquarters.
TwinSpires is an online betting service that handled $1.1 billion in wagers last year, or 10 percent of total wagering on U.S. races. It now employs more than 200 full-time employees in Kentucky.
Gov. Matt Bevin cut the symbolic ribbon at Churchill Downs’ corporate office Tuesday morning to welcome the relocation to Kentucky.
Churchill Downs has invested $2.2 million to build the TwinSpires headquarters at its existing offices at 600 N. Hurstbourne in Louisville.
Bill Carstanjen, chief executive officer of Churchill Downs, said no state incentives were used for the relocation.
He also said TwinSpires would keep an office in Lexington.
During a news conference, Bevin was asked if he would support expanded gambling in the state to help raise state revenue. He said there is no willingness by the legislature to do that.
