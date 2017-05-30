Driver dies after camper comes loose from truck in Lincoln County

A 28-year-old man from Crab Orchard died Monday afternoon after a camper came loose from a pickup truck in Lincoln County.
Lincoln County Coroner Farris Marcum said Scotty Ray Young was driving an SUV westbound on U.S. 150 east of Stanford when the collision occurred.
The pickup truck was eastbound when the fifth-wheel camper it was pulling came loose and rolled into the westbound lane of traffic, Marcum said.
He said Young was not able to stop in time to avoid colliding with the camper head-on. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:10 p.m.
Young’s wife, Bonnie Young, and her two grandchildren were in the vehicle, and all were injured. Marcum said Tuesday night that Bonnie Young and a 3-year-old had been released from the hospital, but a 6-month-old remained at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
Marcum said the Youngs were taking the children back to their mother’s home in Stanford when the crash happened.
Spurlin Funeral Home in Stanford is in charge of arrangements.
Marcum said the two men in the pickup truck were not injured.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
