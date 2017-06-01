Beshear announces nearly $80,000 in grants for child sexual abuse exams

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced nearly $80,000 in grants Wednesday to cover the cost of childhood sexual abuse forensic exams.
The grants will cover the cost of more than 1,000 child sexual abuse forensic exams in the next year. The money will be shared among Kentucky’s 15 Children’s Advocacy Centers, which serve victims of childhood abuse in Kentucky. The grants are funded by the Child Victims’ Trust Fund, which provides funding for childhood sexual abuse prevention programming.
“Before reaching their 18th birthday, one in 10 children experience child sexual abuse and every day my team and I are working to prevent this abuse and seek justice for each victim,” Beshear said. “I encourage those who wish to join our mission of preventing child abuse and supporting survivors to consider a donation to the Child Victims’ Trust Fund.”
Additionally, the grants will provide funding for sexual abuse prevention programs throughout the state.
Monica Kast: 859-231-1320, @monicakastwku
Comments