Family releases conditions of Centre College coach, player injured in fall from Irish cliffs

The family of a Centre College football coach who fell from a cliff in Ireland Wednesday while hiking has released his name and condition.
Patrick Conley, defensive coordinator Carter Conley’s father, posted on Facebook that his son and the player injured after falling from the Cliff of Moher in western Ireland are in stable condition.
“Both have already had surgery and are in stable condition,” Patrick Conley wrote. “But recovery could take a long time.”
The identity of the student football player has not been released.
Conley has been coaching at Centre since 2003 and has been defensive coordinator since 2010, according to the Centre College web site.
The Irish Coast Guard and a local search and rescue team were called to help the men; one had to be airlifted off the cliffs, according to several Irish media reports.
Centre College President John Roush sent an email early Thursday morning to Centre College students and staff confirming that a student athlete and a coach were injured in Ireland. Roush didn’t release their names because of student and health care privacy laws.
The Irish Examiner, a daily newspaper, reported that one might have a serious back injury, and the other might have leg injuries.
“Each is being treated at a separate hospital,” Roush wrote. “Details are limited, but they are on the mend.”
The Centre College football team traveled to Northern Ireland to play against the Belfast Trojans on May 27. Roush said many players, coaches and relatives stayed in Ireland afterward to travel.
