Baby is second person to die in Memorial Day crash involving camper

A 6-month-old boy has died of injuries sustained in a Memorial Day crash, when a camper came loose from a truck and rolled into oncoming traffic in Lincoln County.
The baby, Colt Tuff Shaffer, is the second person who has died as a result of the crash. His step-grandfather, Scotty Ray Young, 28, of Crab Orchard, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Fayette County coroner’s office, Colt was pronounced dead at 4:10 p.m. Thursday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital as a result of acute intracranial trauma.
Lincoln County Coroner Farris Marcum said Young was driving an SUV westbound on U.S. 150 east of Stanford when a camper came loose from an eastbound pickup truck. The camper rolled into the westbound lane, and the SUV collided with it head on, Marcum said.
Young’s wife, Bonnie Young, and a 3-year-old were also injured in the crash.
The family has chosen to donate Colt’s organs, WKYT-TV reported.
